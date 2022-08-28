Hancock floral shop opens two new locations in Houghton

Owner Bobbi Bicheo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property now her business has expanded.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Protea Floral and Botanicals, a Hancock-based floral shop, opened two new locations in Houghton last week.

Owner Bobbi Bicheo started in a fifth-wheel camper on her parent’s property now her business has expanded into a shared location on Sheldon Avenue and the old Baby E’s Barbeque building.

Bicheo says with her new locations she’s happy to be a part of the Houghton community.

“We’ve had a lot of positive responses which is great,” Bicheo said. “We kind of had that at our old location but we never had any walk-ins, so it was really challenging. You had to be on a mission to go to our old location, you had to be coming specifically for us. Now, people can just walk by and stroll on in which I am pretty excited about.”

Visit its website to view its current hours and services.

