Celebrations continue for HarborFest at Lower Harbor

Music and entertainment at Lower Harbor for HarborFest
Music and entertainment at Lower Harbor for HarborFest(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second and last day of HarborFest was in full swing down at Mattson Lower Harbor.

Musicians played all kinds of music, from the Marquette Symphony Orchestra all the way to a Journey tribute band named ‘The Journey’. Admission was free so anyone could come out and listen.

The President of the Marquette West Rotary, Bryan Lopac said the turnout for this weekend has been great.

“Way better than we even imagined, this place was a full house on Friday, it felt like a Saturday night crowd was down here last night. So we’re feeling good,” Lopac said.

The Marquette West Rotary has a couple more events coming up. There’s a “Shop the Cop” in a few months and then a street cleanup next spring.

