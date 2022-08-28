71st Houghton County Fair wraps up final day of weekend

HNACOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair wrapped up its final day of the fair weekend Sunday.

According to fair organizers, the 71st Houghton County Fair saw about 25,000 attendees this year over the weekend. 12-year-old Gavin Dessellier says one of his favorite parts of the fair was the food.

“My favorite food is the elephant ear because it has a lot of white powder stuff on it and it’s so good,” Dessellier said.

In addition to food, the fair had rides, exhibits and 4-H booths. Kathy Caspry president of the Houghton County Fair Board says this fair was a success.

“Our numbers have been great, the weather has been awesome, a little bit of rain but people are still out there, we are doing well,” Caspry said.

Caspry says it feels good to see people enjoying Houghton County and the fair.

“Every year it’s awesome that’s why we continue doing what we are doing because people come out, Caspry said. “There are so many people here I have never seen and I have lived here for many years. They come out of the woodwork and it’s good, everyone comes.”

Fair goat superintendent Lori Stingle says the kids involved in the fair make it special.

“When I come to the fair, I reminisce about everything that I did as I kid,” Stingle said. “I was in 4-H for 10 years and that’s why I became a leader for the second time. The kids here are all amazing.”

As a leader of a 4-H group Stingle says the club teaches many lessons to young participants.

“They learn teamwork especially, they learn responsibility in taking care of their animals, and how to be presentable to the public,” Stingle said.

While this year’s fair has now concluded, planning for the 72nd year is already beginning.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.