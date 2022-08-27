Wildcats go 1-1 in Day Two of Volleyball Open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team took on Cedarville this afternoon in the Vandament Arena.

The Cedarville Yellow Jackets took the match 5-2.

FIRST SET

Lauren Van Remortel opened up the game serving, which allowed Jacqueline Smith to block the ball for a point. The Yellow Jackets took possession, but after a long serve, the ‘Cats earned the ball back. Lizzy Stark had an immaculate point, and Smith brought the score even to 7-7. The teams volleyed for over a minute, but the Yellow Jackets took the point. Cedarville had a short attack, and Lizzie Stark earned the ‘Cats an ace. Caylie Barlage followed with another ace for the ‘Cats, tying the set at 14-14. Jacqueline Smith had a kill and led the cats to a three-point-earning streak. The set was neck and neck for the final points, but the Wildcats took the set 25-23.

SECOND SET

Cedarville opened set two up with a pair of points, but the Wildcats earned a sideout to get on the board. Olivia Webber scored with a kill and brought the set even, 5-5. Madeline Crowley followed Webber with an ace. Cedarville tried to catch up, earned themselves a sideout, and tied the set 12-12. The teams had consistent and long volleys through the midst of the set. Smith went on to earn two points for the ‘Cats and brought the score to 16-16. After a timeout call by NMU, Meghan Meyer put a point on the board. The ‘Cats put up a battle in the end, but the set went to the Yellow Jackets 25-20.

THIRD SET

Northern Michigan opened up the set with a sideout. Lizzy Stark found her momentum and made an impressive kill for the ‘Cats. After some long volleys, the ‘Cats found themselves on a three-point streak. The Wildcats kept the score climbing midway through and had a score of 9-6. Meghan Meyer was making strong contact with the ball earning the ‘Cats three consecutive points. Cedarville came back to tie the set 13-13, Lizzy Stark said otherwise and grabbed the lead for the team. Ania Hyatt blocked a strong hit from Cedarville, bringing the score to 18-18. Meghan Meyer and Jacqueline Smith respectively made their 10th and 11th kills which aided the team to a seven-point streak. NMU grabbed the lead again with a final set score of 25-20.

FOURTH SET

NMU earned the first point of the set, and Meghan Meyer added the second. Lizzy Stark quickly followed up with a dunk-down and brought the lead to 3-0. The Yellow Jackets made it a challenge for the Wildcats and kept the score close. McKenzie Gruner made her second collegiate point with an intimidating kill. NMU found themselves trailing 12-18 but Lizzy Stark assisted the team and gained three points for the ‘Cats. Cedarville took the set 25-19.

FIFTH SET

Cedarville held the lead at the beginning of the fifth set, but there was a four touches call, and NMU earned the sideout. Caylie Barlage went in for the serve and earned an ace. The teams switched sides and McKenzie Gruner found her groove bumping the score up to 6-8. NMU rallied through the last half of the set but fell to the Yellow Jackets 15-10.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jacqueline Smith and Meghan Meyer both earned 14 kills on the campaign.

Caylie Barlage earned three aces.

NMU went on a seven-point streak in the third set.

The Wildcats defeated Upper Iowa 3-2 to earn their second win of the season.

FIRST SET

Lauren Van Remortel began the match for the Wildcats, and the attack was long from the Peacocks. Van Remortel went on to serve two more unanswered points. The Peacocks rallied and brought the set to a tie, 3-3. Upper Iowa went on a point streak but had a service error and returned the ball to the ‘Cats. Meghan Meyer served two points for the team and brought the score to 7-7. Ania Hyatt earned the ‘Cats a point but they still trailed 8-9. A service error gave NMU possession once more. Van Remortel returned to the service line, and the ‘Cats went on a two-point streak. It was a close mid-set, but NMU kept the lead. Northern Michigan claimed a sideout and carried the lead 21-18. Jacqueline Smith had two kills in a row, to bring the score to match point 24-20. Upper Iowa squeezed in a point, but Smith claimed the set for the ‘Cats 25-21.

SECOND SET

Meghan Meyer opened the set with a point assisted by Lauren Van Remortel. Smith then stayed at the service line to serve two points for the team. The ‘Cats quickly gained back possession due to a back corner kill from Meyer. UIU attempted to block a shot, but it headed out of bounds bringing the score 5-3 in favor of the ‘Cats. The peacocks blocked a shot from Layshock and tied the set 6-6. Many volleys were exchanged, and the ‘Cats again held the lead. A service ace by Alli Yacko widened the gap to 13-7. The ‘Cats went on a streak of three, but couldn’t make the dig. After many exchanged points, Meyer had a dunk-down to bring NMU to 18 points. The Peacocks lessened the gap with an ace but immediately followed with a service error. Evynn Layshock wrapped up the set bringing the ‘Cats to 25-19.

THIRD SET

Ania Hyatt opened the set up with a kill, her fourth of the night. UIU pulled through after a streak and took the lead 5-1. NMU didn’t like the thought and brought it back to a tie of 6-6. NMU brought it back after a timeout to score two. Upper Iowa took the lead through the middle of the set, but the ‘Cats broke their streak when Smith made two kills and a dunk-down. Upper Iowa brought it to set point and earned it 25-17.

FOURTH SET

The set started with a service error from UIU. After a streak of volleys, Ania Hyatt and Lizzy Stark earned points for the ‘Cats. NMU took the lead, 6-5, after a ball handling error from the Peacocks. Caylie Barlage widened the lead to 9-6 with a service ace. NMU consistently kept the lead through the middle of the set, but UIU found a way to tie it 13-13. Smith answered with her 14th kill of the night and gained one on the Peacocks. UIU followed with a four touches call and NMU earned a two-point advantage on them. The set quickly became neck and neck again going into the end, tied through 26. Upper Iowa pulled through and won the set 28-26.

SET FIVE

UIU opened up with the first point, but the ‘Cats quickly tied it back up. A few moments later, Olivia Webber made a kill to give possession back to the ‘Cats. UIU followed with a wide attack and tied the game 5-5. Lizzie Stark started a three-point streak to bring the team to an 8-6 lead. Smith put a block and a kill on the board. Ania Hyatt brought the team to match point, and Meghan Meyer closed the set 15-12.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jacqueline Smith had 18 kills on the night.

Alli Yacko had two service aces.

Lauren Van Remortel had 25 assists on the night.

