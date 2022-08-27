Richmond Township celebrates sesquicentennial

Richmond Township's sesquicentennial parade.
Richmond Township's sesquicentennial parade.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Richmond Township celebrated its 150th anniversary this weekend.

Sesquicentennial celebrations began Saturday with a parade. Afterward, crowds gathered at Richmond Township Park for food, craft vendors, and even a horseshoe tournament. The park had live music until dusk.

People came from as far as South Carolina to celebrate the township’s landmark birthday. Clara Kutchie made the trek all the way from Ishpeming to watch the parade.

“It gets people out of their homes and get to talk with their neighbors and friendly people,” said Kutchie. “I think it’s always nice. I love parades. I try to get to every parade.”

The night ended with a fireworks display at dusk.

