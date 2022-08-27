NMU Men’s Soccer wins first for Coach Fatovic

Delgado nets game winner
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team started the year off on in the win column, as they picked up a 1-0 victory at Wisconsin-Lutheran on Friday, August 26.

At 50′, freshman Baruc Delgado registered his first collegiate point, getting a header past the goalkeeper into the bottom left corner of the net. Isaac Ward found Delgado on a crosser to record the helper. A great lead combination between freshman Jan Hoffmann and Ward led to Delgado’s tally, the game’s lone score as the ‘Cats held on for a 1-0 triumph.

The Wildcats were solid defensively, holding the Warriors without a shot throughout the entirety of the contest. NMU recorded 18 shots in total with ten of those landing on target.

”It was a fantastic start to the new era of NMU soccer and I couldn’t be more proud of our boys,” said Head Coach Alex Fatovic after the contest. “We beat a tough Wisconsin-Lutheran side today that worked really hard to make things difficult for us. We were great in possession and dictating the play and tempo, and I’m not sure our GK punted all game long. Our boys know we need to be more clinical in front of goal and need to put teams away earlier. However, this win says much more about what our boys have been able to do in such a short time to create a wonderful team environment every coach dreams of. We now move onto to play a tough Quincy team on the road Sunday. We’ll rest, recover and get after win number two on Sunday.”

Up Next Northern will play at Quincy on Sunday, August 28 at 1 PM ahead of their home opener next Thursday, when they will face Lewis at the NMU Soccer Field.

