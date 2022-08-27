Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day

NEGAUNEE TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers celebrated their Finnish heritage in Negaunee this weekend.

The Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter held its 12th annual Finn Fun Day at the Negaunee Township Hall. Visitors were treated to a day full of Finnish entertainment, a marketplace, and prizes.

Organizers say the event was an opportunity to celebrate and maintain Finnish culture.

“Particularly here in Marquette County we have such a high percentage of Finns,” said Ronald Hill, Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter president. “It’s just an attempt to promote and preserve the heritage of the older Finnish ways.”

The event was free and coffee and pulla, a Finnish cardamom coffee bread, were available all day.

