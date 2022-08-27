Jeff Bruning’s life honored with musical service

The Upper Michigan native was well known by many in the community for his role in musical performances and music education.
Choir sings 'Beautiful City' at Jeff Bruning's memorial service Friday at the Lake Superior...
Choir sings 'Beautiful City' at Jeff Bruning's memorial service Friday at the Lake Superior Theatre in Marquette(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tribute was held on Friday for a beloved U.P. native who passed away from cancer.

Jeff Bruning passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9 after a battle with cancer. In honor of Bruning’s life, Michigan vocalists performed a mash-up of Broadway songs at the Lake Superior Theatre Friday night. The choir opened with the song ‘Beautiful City’ from the ‘Godspell’ soundtrack.

Bruning was born on April 25, 1962, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. Bruning had the opportunity to perform at venues across the world, in cities like Rome, London and Paris, as part of America’s Youth in Concert Tour. He also performed with the U.S. Navy Band in 1976.

Bruning graduated with a Master’s Degree in Piano Performance from Central Michigan University. After which, Bruning spent much of his career as an accompanist and music teacher, working at the Marquette Choral Society, Northern Michigan University Arts Chorale and University Choir, as well as the Marquette Senior High School Choral Program.

Bruning also gave piano and voice lessons to many, including those who could not pay.

Marquette Senior High School plans to establish a memorial scholarship fund to honor Bruning’s legacy. If you are interested in contributing to the fund, Marquette Senior High School is accepting checks.

They can be mailed to, Marquette Area Public Schools Education Foundation, P.O. Box 714, Marquette, MI 49855. Please write in the memo: Jeffrey A. Bruning Scholarship Fund.

