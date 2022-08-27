Ely Township celebrates Sesquicentennial Plus One

ELY TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - Ely Township celebrated its Sesquicentennial Plus One this weekend.

Although this is Ely Township’s 151st anniversary, the township celebrated the milestone this year after canceling last year’s celebration due to COVID-19.

Festivities began Saturday with a kids’ parade followed by an ice cream social.

“It was very fun to ride in a parade with other kids,” said Lucas Vargas, a Marquette 8-year-old. “It was very fun. I was taking it easy on the little kids.”

The rest of the day included merriments such as pony rides, a barbeque, and a bloody mary bar.

Organizers say the event brought the community together.

“It’s great for the community,” said Erin Bertucci, Ely Township Sesquicentennial Committee chairperson. “It’s something that’s done every 25 years in Ely Township. It makes it so everybody in the community knows what’s available to them. Ely Township is kind of spread out in different neighborhoods and we’re seeing more people come together.”

The day ended with a concert by the Marquette rock band Spun.

