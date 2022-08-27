Decreasing rain chances by end of weekend

Some of our western and central counties experienced some light to moderate this morning with clouds for the rest of the evening. Rain chances will be mostly in the western counties for Sunday but some central counties could see some rain in the afternoon. Once Monday morning comes around one last is in store for the region and will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chances will then be low and temperatures will be more seasonal.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain chances in the western and central counties

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; rain chances out west in the early morning

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; isolated rain chances in the morning

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; cooler air comes in

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mostly seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny; more seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

