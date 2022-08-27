Blossom Bird Bubble Tea celebrates its first birthday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bubble tea café is celebrating its first birthday. Blossom Bird Bubble Tea opened one year ago, with the goal of introducing Marquette to bubble tea.

It’s traditionally a milk tea drink with tapioca pearls at the bottom but Blossom Bird offers regular teas and lemonades.

“My favorite is called the Taro milk tea. Taro is a root vegetable but the taro milk tea kind of tastes like almost a cookies and cream flavor,” said Daniel Ball, the co-owner of Blossom Bird Bubble Tea.

The bubble tea café is located along Third St. It’s open Monday through Saturday from noon until 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

