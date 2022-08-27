Agents seize $7.8 million worth of liquid meth in drug bust operation

Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.
Authorities say two men have been arrested in a $7.8 million meth lab bust in Georgia.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a tip helped them bust a multimillion-dollar meth lab this week.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the lab was equipped to manufacture crystal methamphetamine and was located in a horse stable.

WGCL reports agents began investigating after they were informed about suspicious activity at the property. They executed a search warrant and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office said they recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and 5 kilograms of finished crystal meth.

Officials said with the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution found, the lab was likely capable of producing more than 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $7.8 million.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Dustin Burgess and 30-year-old Uriel Mendoza were arrested and are facing several drug-related charges.

Due to the size of the lab, agents said they contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Copyright 2022 WGCL Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
The investigation is ongoing at this time and the cause of the crash is unknown.
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Damage to Marquette Senior Center property
MPD arrests man for allegedly vandalizing senior center, using bicycle in assault
A boat capsized in Lake Superior due to poor conditions.
Iowa man dead as boat capsizes near Marble Point, Wisconsin

Latest News

Nataijah Fields (left) and Darius Hall (right) were arrested after allegedly breaking into a...
‘Moorish Nation’ couple arrested after breaking into NASCAR driver’s mansion, sheriff says
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms ‘unfinished business’
Silverstone Auctions' classic car specialist Arwel Richards polishes the 1985 Ford Escort RS...
Diana’s car auctioned as 25th anniversary of her death nears
The 12th annual Finn Fun Day in Negaunee Township.
Negaunee Township celebrates 12 annual Finn Fun Day
Richmond Township's sesquicentennial parade.
Richmond Township celebrates sesquicentennial