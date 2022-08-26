With classes approaching, NMU prepares for students

An NMU student moves into his dorm.
An NMU student moves into his dorm.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is gearing up for the school year. Students are moving into their dorms Thursday and Friday.

The campus was packed with incoming students preparing for the school year. Parking lots were jam-packed with cars, with some even parking on sidewalks and grass.

Incoming freshmen say they are excited to make new friends and explore the U.P.

“I’m excited to meet new people,” said Riley Beaudoin, an NMU freshman majoring in biological chemistry. “I’m here to make friends.”

“I’m most excited to go hiking and just explore the nature out here,” said Logan Cook, another NMU freshman majoring in social work.

Classes at NMU begin Monday, Aug. 29. NMU currently does not require masks anywhere on campus but will revisit the issue if COVID-19 cases rise.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need, without the universal free lunch...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

Latest News

Bronty gives his Keeper a signal to indicate a nest is nearby.
Conservation dog sniffs out bees’ nests
“I was always creative and then I started taking some painting workshops when my kids were just...
Bonifas Arts Center prepares for abstract art show
A review written by a customer at Marquette’s Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much...
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
TV6's Colin Jackson swings down to the fair to give you a sneak peek of what delicious food and...
71st Houghton County fair begins, hot food and new rides available