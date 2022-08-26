With classes approaching, NMU prepares for students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is gearing up for the school year. Students are moving into their dorms Thursday and Friday.

The campus was packed with incoming students preparing for the school year. Parking lots were jam-packed with cars, with some even parking on sidewalks and grass.

Incoming freshmen say they are excited to make new friends and explore the U.P.

“I’m excited to meet new people,” said Riley Beaudoin, an NMU freshman majoring in biological chemistry. “I’m here to make friends.”

“I’m most excited to go hiking and just explore the nature out here,” said Logan Cook, another NMU freshman majoring in social work.

Classes at NMU begin Monday, Aug. 29. NMU currently does not require masks anywhere on campus but will revisit the issue if COVID-19 cases rise.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.