Warmer conditions before next disturbance
High pressure is in place for today through tomorrow. This will keep really nice conditions around the area during this time period. An upper-level trough will dig through the region Sunday into early next week. A warm front is expected on Sunday bringing some showers into the region. As of now, a better chance of showers comes on Monday as the cold front will move through.
Today: Patchy fog during the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warmer
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the west
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal
>Highs: Low 70s
