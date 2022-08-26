Warmer conditions before next disturbance

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High pressure is in place for today through tomorrow. This will keep really nice conditions around the area during this time period. An upper-level trough will dig through the region Sunday into early next week. A warm front is expected on Sunday bringing some showers into the region. As of now, a better chance of showers comes on Monday as the cold front will move through.

Today: Patchy fog during the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the west

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s inland, mid-70s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and near seasonal

>Highs: Low 70s

