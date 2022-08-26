Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines.

Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect.

Also... you can join Margaret Vainio and Don Bode in an Asahi Nordic practice this weekend.

You can learn more about Asahi and sign up for practices at www.asahiworld.com

