Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest
Learn about the Finish mind-body health practice on UMT episode 105
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines.
Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect.
Also... you can join Margaret Vainio and Don Bode in an Asahi Nordic practice this weekend.
Vainio and Bode explain what this Finnish mind-body health practice is and who might benefit from it.
Vainio and Bode explain the principles of Asahi and lead a demonstration.
You can learn more about Asahi and sign up for practices at www.asahiworld.com
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.