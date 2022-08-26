Upper Michigan Today practices Asahi Nordic, looks forward to UP City Fest

Learn about the Finish mind-body health practice on UMT episode 105
Asahi Nordic instructors Don Bode and Margaret Vainio demonstrate an Asahi movement.
Asahi Nordic instructors Don Bode and Margaret Vainio demonstrate an Asahi movement.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s National Dog Day! Take a look at these picture-pawfect canines.

Upper Michigan Today celebrates National Dog Day.

Plus... U.P. City Fest organizers are ready for a full Saturday of free entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Here’s what you can expect.

Details of this weekend's U.P. City Fest in Marquette.

Also... you can join Margaret Vainio and Don Bode in an Asahi Nordic practice this weekend.

Vainio and Bode explain what this Finnish mind-body health practice is and who might benefit from it.

Margaret Vainio brought Asahi Nordic from Finland to the states; here's what it is and how it benefits the body.

Vainio and Bode explain the principles of Asahi and lead a demonstration.

Asahi Nordic instructors Don and Margaret demonstrate movements from the Finish health practice.

You can learn more about Asahi and sign up for practices at www.asahiworld.com

