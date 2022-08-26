Two second half goals help NMU Women’s Soccer over Saint Cloud State

SAINT CLOUD, Minn. (WLUC) - A pair of second half goals from junior Brenna Musser and sophomore Justina L’Esperance powered the women’s soccer team to a season-opening victory over St. Cloud State on Thursday, August 25.

Musser got the ‘Cats on the board first, finding room between the goalkeeper’s legs for a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the second stanza. L’Esperance followed soon thereafter, grabbing a rebound in front and firing it into the netting for the 2-0 lead.The Wildcats stayed strong defensively throughout the contest en route to a 2-0 victory to open up the season.

”Today was a really good first win for us,” Brenna Musser said after the game. “We weren’t given anything easy, but we came out in the second half and were able to raise the level and secure the win. I’m super proud of the team for the way we responded. We still have plenty of things to work on, but our team is very talented and the game we put together tonight shows that.”

First Half As the first half got underway, the Wildcats saw a pair of shots on goal early from Brooke Pietila and Rachael Erste, but the Huskies kept the ‘Cats off the board.Although the Wildcats would find moments of offensive pressure in the first half, the score remained 0-0 heading into halftime. The Wildcats places four shots on goal, while holding the Huskies to none. Erste landed two shots on goal to lead NMU.

Second Half Less than three minutes into the second half, Brenna Musser was streaking down the right sideline with the ball and and snick the ball through the goalkeepers legs for the season’s first tally. No more than a minute after, freshman Molly Pistorius fired one on net and her teammate Justine L’Esperance was there to clean up the rebound and give NMU a 2-0 advantage. It was the first career collegiate point for Pistorius as she picked up the assist. At 63′, Shenae Kreps faced her first shot on goal, and she used her legs to block a low shot attempt from the side to keep the Huskies off the board.

A Look at the Stats Brenna Musser recorded the first goal of the season for NMU in the second half. It was her seventh career goal.Justina L’Esperance tallied her eighth goal of the season while freshman Molly Pistorius assisted on the goal for her first career collegiate point. The Wildcats were sharp on defense, limiting SCSU to two shots on goal while they registering seven themselves. NMU outpaced the Huskies in total shots, 13-7.

Up Next The Wildcats will stay in the state of Minnesota for a matchup at Minnesota Duluth on Saturday, August 27 at 2 p.m. Minnesota Duluth defeated Michigan Tech 2-1 on Thursday, August 25.

