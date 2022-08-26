‘This is the best day’: Bay College welcomes students for Fall Orientation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Bay College students filled the Besse Theater on Friday to begin their college experience.

“This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get everybody together so they understand who they’re with and that they can learn from each other what is going to happen,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of admissions at Bay College.

The faculty and staff say they’re very excited to see students back on campus.

“When you see me in the hall, wave and say hi. It’ll make me smile every single time,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, the president of Bay College.

Students were given t-shirts and backpacks which were filled by staff earlier in the week. Each backpack has a notebook with a handwritten note.

“This is our opportunity to welcome them, make sure they feel at home on campus and give them all the information they need to know to be successful as a student,” said LaMarch. “We are small enough that when we say we care, we really mean it.”

The greenhouses Bay College staff built on Wednesday were also on display, symbolizing the growing environment they want to create.

“We want you to get your degrees, move on to the next level of whatever that is. Whether it’s going straight into the workforce, whether you’re going on to a four-year institution to get your bachelor’s degree. We want you to get through it,” said Dr. Coleman.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 29.

