‘This is the best day’: Bay College welcomes students for Fall Orientation

Bay College welcomes new students for Fall Orientation.
Bay College welcomes new students for Fall Orientation.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New Bay College students filled the Besse Theater on Friday to begin their college experience.

“This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get everybody together so they understand who they’re with and that they can learn from each other what is going to happen,” said Jessica LaMarch, director of admissions at Bay College.

The faculty and staff say they’re very excited to see students back on campus.

“When you see me in the hall, wave and say hi. It’ll make me smile every single time,” said Dr. Laura Coleman, the president of Bay College.

Students were given t-shirts and backpacks which were filled by staff earlier in the week. Each backpack has a notebook with a handwritten note.

“This is our opportunity to welcome them, make sure they feel at home on campus and give them all the information they need to know to be successful as a student,” said LaMarch. “We are small enough that when we say we care, we really mean it.”

The greenhouses Bay College staff built on Wednesday were also on display, symbolizing the growing environment they want to create.

“We want you to get your degrees, move on to the next level of whatever that is. Whether it’s going straight into the workforce, whether you’re going on to a four-year institution to get your bachelor’s degree. We want you to get through it,” said Dr. Coleman.

Classes begin Monday, Aug. 29.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

The investigation is ongoing at this time and the cause of the crash is unknown.
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County
Top Left to Right: Daryl (Quinn Barrios), Aauuley Celeste, Aasher Clarice, & Aackley Coraline...
Upper Peninsula residents celebrate National Dog Day
Damage to Marquette Senior Center property
MPD arrests man for allegedly vandalizing senior center, using bicycle in assault
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Sawyer International Airport to get $2.7M to repair hangar