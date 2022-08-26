Sunny Friday and Saturday with rain Sunday

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is a beautiful and sunny day with temps in the 70s across the region and it will be mostly the same for Saturday. Rain chances are on the rise for Sunday and parts of Monday, that rain will be mostly scattered so not a complete washout for plans. More rain is in store for Monday that will diminish by the afternoon and evening. After the rain temperatures will be on the decline for Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s for some people.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; isolated showers out west in the morning

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s inland; Mid 70s near the shore

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and t-storms

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s inland; mid 70s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering showers throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; rain chances diminishing

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; cooler air compared to past couple days

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mostly seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

weekend showers
Warmer conditions before next disturbance
Sunny Friday and rainy weekend
Sunny Friday with rain on the weekend
showers
Showers linger in some areas
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/24/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/24/2022