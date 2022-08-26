Sunny Friday and Saturday with rain Sunday

Today is a beautiful and sunny day with temps in the 70s across the region and it will be mostly the same for Saturday. Rain chances are on the rise for Sunday and parts of Monday, that rain will be mostly scattered so not a complete washout for plans. More rain is in store for Monday that will diminish by the afternoon and evening. After the rain temperatures will be on the decline for Wednesday with highs only reaching the 60s for some people.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; isolated showers out west in the morning

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s inland; Mid 70s near the shore

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered showers and t-storms

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s inland; mid 70s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering showers throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; rain chances diminishing

>Highs: Mid to High 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; cooler air compared to past couple days

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny; mostly seasonal conditions

>Highs: 70s

