South Shore Fishing Association holds Women’s and Children’s fishing tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fishing tournaments have officially started in Marquette.

The South Shore Fishing Association held a Women’s and Children’s tournament Friday. Eighteen boats registered for the event and the top six places were awarded cash prizes.

The winners of the tournament were a trio of girls aged 9, 11, and 12. They said they had fun fishing with their friends.

“It’s fun,” said Nila Fogaroli, a Marquette 9-year-old. “I’ve done it a lot in my life. It’s a really fun experience to pull in those really, really big fish. And it’s fun fishing with your friends.”

“I thought it was fun because of the experience we went on,” said Jozie Horrocks, an Arnold 11-year-old. “The experience of getting to reel in fish […] and hanging out with my friends all day.”

“It was so much fun because of all the big waves we went over and spending time with my friends and family,” said Liliana Fogaroli, a Marquette 12-year-old.

Jozie, Nila, and Liliana took first place overall and second place in the heaviest fish contest.

The South Shore Fishing Association will continue its tournament weekend tomorrow with the Fall Classic.

The tournament will be from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon, and weigh-in will be at 4 pm at the Presque Isle Bandshell.

