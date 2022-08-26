Sawyer International Airport to get $2.7M to repair hangar

Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding Sawyer International Airport $2,700,120 to repair a hangar, according to U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

This project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” said Sen. Stabenow in a press release. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Sawyer International Airport for years to come.

“Michigan airports play a vital role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations by providing safe, reliable air travel,” said Sen. Peters in a press release. “I’m pleased to welcome this grant, which will help make needed upgrades at Sawyer International Airport.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

Student Debt Graphic
AG Nessel: Beware of scammers taking advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
(Bay College logo)
Bay College signs computer networking agreement with LSSU
The 71st Houghton County Fair began on Thursday, offering favorite attractions along with new...
The 71st Houghton County Fair returns to Hancock
An NMU student moves into his dorm.
With classes approaching, NMU prepares for students