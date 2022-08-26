Sawyer International Airport to get $2.7M to repair hangar

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation will be awarding Sawyer International Airport $2,700,120 to repair a hangar, according to U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters.

This project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Having reliable and safe air service is crucial for economic development, commerce, and tourism,” said Sen. Stabenow in a press release. “This funding is another critical infrastructure investment coming to our state and will improve Sawyer International Airport for years to come.

“Michigan airports play a vital role in keeping travelers, communities and businesses connected to important markets and destinations by providing safe, reliable air travel,” said Sen. Peters in a press release. “I’m pleased to welcome this grant, which will help make needed upgrades at Sawyer International Airport.”

More information on the Department of Transportation grant program can be found at http://www.dot.gov/grants.

