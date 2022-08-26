Richmond Township welcomes you for sesquicentennial celebration
Celebrates 150 years on August 26 and 27
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Richmond township is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Lifelong resident and sesquicentennial planning committee member Dana Collins talks about her personal history with Palmer. History Al Koski adds how Palmer has changed over that time.
Collins details this weekend’s events.
The parade starts at noon on Saturday and all activities in the park will follow immediately after.
