Richmond Township welcomes you for sesquicentennial celebration

PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Richmond township is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Lifelong resident and sesquicentennial planning committee member Dana Collins talks about her personal history with Palmer. History Al Koski adds how Palmer has changed over that time.

Collins details this weekend’s events.

What to expect at the Richmond Township Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The parade starts at noon on Saturday and all activities in the park will follow immediately after.

