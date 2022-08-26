Richmond Township welcomes you for sesquicentennial celebration

Celebrates 150 years on August 26 and 27
Richmond Township celebrates momentous occasion
Richmond Township celebrates momentous occasion(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Mich. (WLUC) - Richmond township is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Lifelong resident and sesquicentennial planning committee member Dana Collins talks about her personal history with Palmer. History Al Koski adds how Palmer has changed over that time.

Dana Collins and Al Koski talk about the history of Palmer ahead of Richmond Township's sesquicentennial celebration.

Collins details this weekend’s events.

What to expect at the Richmond Township Sesquicentennial Celebration.

The parade starts at noon on Saturday and all activities in the park will follow immediately after.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

