Porcupine Mountains Music Festival kicks off its two-day musical festivities

The festival originally ran for three days, but after a two-year hiatus and consideration, the festival will now run for two days going forward.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival opened its gates to attendees late Friday morning.

Festival staff worked hard to handle the bus-loads of people who turned out for the event.

“Things are going great,” said Music Festival Director Cheryl Sundberg. “We’ve got a fantastic volunteer staff, everybody’s stepping up, and it’s going to be beautiful.”

This is the first music festival since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Originally, the festival lasted for three days but starting this year it will only run for two days.

“We’ll continue the two-day model going forward,” continued Sundberg. “We were starting to reach the point where we were stretched about as far as we could go. We felt the demand would be higher when we came back, so it made good sense to streamline it a little bit more and make it more manageable.”

Friday’s focus was more on the bluegrass genre of music with performers playing across three separate stages.

There were also a variety of kids’ activities available, including face painting and tie-dying shirts.

Attendees at the festival had plenty of reasons for showing up, from catching up with friends...

“It’s really nice to see friends we haven’t seen for many years because of COVID,” said attendee Tammy Lancioni-Perrin. “So I’m looking forward to catching up with people I haven’t seen in a while.”

Festival attendees say they loved meeting up with friends and hearing the performances.

“Being outside, and being with people. We’ve missed that immensely,” said Al and Kay Beck. “Listening to great music, having some good food, it’s just a really fun time and relaxing. And getting together with our friends and meeting new friends.”

The festival will continue until 10 o’clock Saturday night. For a schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

The Copper Country Community Arts Center is displaying Copper Country-focused art from their...
Copper Country Community Art Center displays art in downtown Hancock
Dan Perkins Construction Company granted and installed a 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal...
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
Lilly, Aubree, Melody and Alex are about to enter the first grade at Mather Elementary School...
Mather Elementary students raise funds for new playground
“This is the best day at Bay College. The day we get to welcome our new students and get...
‘This is the best day’: Bay College welcomes students for Fall Orientation