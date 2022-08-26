Porcupine Mountains Music Festival kicks off its two-day musical festivities

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival opened its gates to attendees late Friday morning.

Festival staff worked hard to handle the bus-loads of people who turned out for the event.

“Things are going great,” said Music Festival Director Cheryl Sundberg. “We’ve got a fantastic volunteer staff, everybody’s stepping up, and it’s going to be beautiful.”

This is the first music festival since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Originally, the festival lasted for three days but starting this year it will only run for two days.

“We’ll continue the two-day model going forward,” continued Sundberg. “We were starting to reach the point where we were stretched about as far as we could go. We felt the demand would be higher when we came back, so it made good sense to streamline it a little bit more and make it more manageable.”

Friday’s focus was more on the bluegrass genre of music with performers playing across three separate stages.

There were also a variety of kids’ activities available, including face painting and tie-dying shirts.

Attendees at the festival had plenty of reasons for showing up, from catching up with friends...

“It’s really nice to see friends we haven’t seen for many years because of COVID,” said attendee Tammy Lancioni-Perrin. “So I’m looking forward to catching up with people I haven’t seen in a while.”

Festival attendees say they loved meeting up with friends and hearing the performances.

“Being outside, and being with people. We’ve missed that immensely,” said Al and Kay Beck. “Listening to great music, having some good food, it’s just a really fun time and relaxing. And getting together with our friends and meeting new friends.”

The festival will continue until 10 o’clock Saturday night. For a schedule of events, click here.

