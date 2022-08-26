NMU Volleyball rolls in official season opener at home
Wildcats drop Minnesota Crookston 3-0
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team opened up season play in the Vandament Arena this evening.
The ‘Cats took on the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles and won 3-0.
FIRST SET
Meghan Meyer started the game off strong with a kill on the left side of the court. Lauren Van Remortel served 3 points for the ‘Cats, but the Golden Eagles ended it with a sideout. Meghan Meyer broke the Golden Eagles’ point streak with a kill and brought the score back to a 4-4 tie. Lizzy Stark avoided a block from the Golden Eagles and made a kill to take the lead 9-8. It was neck and neck through the middle of the set. Jacqueline went on a point-scoring streak and earned the team 3 consecutive points to bring the lead to 14-12. A service error from Minnesota-Crookston gave the ‘Cats possession again at a score of 18-14. Angelina Negron and Lizzie stark left no room after a timeout and blocked the Golden Eagles from scoring a point. Jacqueline Smith ended the set with a pair of kills, and the ‘Cats took the first set 25-17.
SECOND SET
Jacqueline Smith opened up the set with a kill, her eighth of the night. Ania Hyatt made a block and brought the lead to 5-1, but the Golden Eagles answered back and made a kill. The Wildcats wouldn’t stand and went on a three-point streak. Lizzy Stark surprised the Golden Eagles with a kill and brought the lead to 9-3. Lauren Van Remortel followed up with a service ace. Caylie Barlage had a long serve, and Minnesota-Crookston earned another sideout. Madeline Crowley made a service ace, bringing the ‘Cats to 20 points. NMU rallied through the last few points and took the set 25-18.
THIRD SET
Lauren Van Remortel opened up the set with a serve, and the point went to the ‘Cats. Minnesota-Crookston took the lead early in the third set. Meghan Meyer completed a kill and brought the ball back to the Wildcats. The team went on to play out a long volley, but the Golden Eagles earned the point. The middle of the set was a tough battle for the ‘Cats, and Minnesota - Crookston took the lead 10-8. NMU called a timeout and quickly retaliated to go on a four-point-earning streak. Evynn Layshock made her seventh kill of the night and brought the score to 15-13. Minnesota - Crookston had a long attack, which aided the ‘Cats into a 19-14 lead. Ania Hyatt blocked an attack from the Golden Eagles, and the Wildcats took the set 25-16.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Jacqueline Smith put seven kills on the board in the first set and finished the night with 17 kills.
- Northern Michigan was 13-16 (81%) on sideouts in the third set.
- Meghan Meyer was five for five on her kills.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats will face the Cedarville Yellow Jackets in the Vandament Arena tomorrow, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.
