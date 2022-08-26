NMU Volleyball rolls in official season opener at home

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Volleyball team opened up season play in the Vandament Arena this evening.

The ‘Cats took on the Minnesota-Crookston Golden Eagles and won 3-0.

FIRST SET

Meghan Meyer started the game off strong with a kill on the left side of the court. Lauren Van Remortel served 3 points for the ‘Cats, but the Golden Eagles ended it with a sideout. Meghan Meyer broke the Golden Eagles’ point streak with a kill and brought the score back to a 4-4 tie. Lizzy Stark avoided a block from the Golden Eagles and made a kill to take the lead 9-8. It was neck and neck through the middle of the set. Jacqueline went on a point-scoring streak and earned the team 3 consecutive points to bring the lead to 14-12. A service error from Minnesota-Crookston gave the ‘Cats possession again at a score of 18-14. Angelina Negron and Lizzie stark left no room after a timeout and blocked the Golden Eagles from scoring a point. Jacqueline Smith ended the set with a pair of kills, and the ‘Cats took the first set 25-17.

SECOND SET

Jacqueline Smith opened up the set with a kill, her eighth of the night. Ania Hyatt made a block and brought the lead to 5-1, but the Golden Eagles answered back and made a kill. The Wildcats wouldn’t stand and went on a three-point streak. Lizzy Stark surprised the Golden Eagles with a kill and brought the lead to 9-3. Lauren Van Remortel followed up with a service ace. Caylie Barlage had a long serve, and Minnesota-Crookston earned another sideout. Madeline Crowley made a service ace, bringing the ‘Cats to 20 points. NMU rallied through the last few points and took the set 25-18.

THIRD SET

Lauren Van Remortel opened up the set with a serve, and the point went to the ‘Cats. Minnesota-Crookston took the lead early in the third set. Meghan Meyer completed a kill and brought the ball back to the Wildcats. The team went on to play out a long volley, but the Golden Eagles earned the point. The middle of the set was a tough battle for the ‘Cats, and Minnesota - Crookston took the lead 10-8. NMU called a timeout and quickly retaliated to go on a four-point-earning streak. Evynn Layshock made her seventh kill of the night and brought the score to 15-13. Minnesota - Crookston had a long attack, which aided the ‘Cats into a 19-14 lead. Ania Hyatt blocked an attack from the Golden Eagles, and the Wildcats took the set 25-16.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jacqueline Smith put seven kills on the board in the first set and finished the night with 17 kills.

Northern Michigan was 13-16 (81%) on sideouts in the third set.

Meghan Meyer was five for five on her kills.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will face the Cedarville Yellow Jackets in the Vandament Arena tomorrow, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.

