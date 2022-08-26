MTU Women’s Soccer falls in last five seconds to Minnesota Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, to Minnesota Duluth at James S. Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minnesota, on Thursday night.

A late push by UMD in the last 10 minutes of regulation was the decider, with the Bulldogs tying the game in the 82nd minute, then taking the lead with five seconds remaining in the contest.

The Huskies started the game with a strong presence on the backline allowing just four shots with only one getting on target.

Offensively, the Black & Gold delivered eight shots, with four being on goal.

Senior Neve Badalow put MTU on the board in the 38th minute with a shot from her right foot sailing past the Bulldogs goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

The Huskies accounted for eight shots, five of which were on target, to go with two corner kicks.

Despite the offensive chances continuing in the second half, the Huskies were unable to get past the Bulldogs goalkeeper.

Sophomore Julia Pietila accrued six shots in the final 45 minutes of play, three of which were on goal.

Pietila had two chances that were inches away from giving the Huskies a 2-0 advantage, with one shot just high of the net as the Bulldogs goalkeeper came out to contest the shot at 75:45.

UMD’s goalkeeper came up with another great save, diving to get a piece of the shot and keep the score 1-0 a few minutes later.

After a corner kick from the Huskies, the Bulldogs were able to get into the neutral zone and advance t pass with goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde making the save, although there was no line of defense to stop the rebounding shot to tie the game at 1-1 with 7:33 left on the clock.

The Bulldogs capitalized on an open net after senior goalkeeper Gracie VanLangevelde deflected the first shot, unable to stop the rebounding shot making it 1-1 in the 82nd minute.

The Huskies posted four more shots in the remaining minutes, however UMD’s Jacqueline Jares delivered an acrobatic shot as timing was expiring, which found the top left corner of the net at 89:55 to make it 2-1 in favor of the Bulldogs, ultimately winning the game.

In the final stats the Huskies outshot the Bulldogs 20-10, along with holding the advantage in corner kicks (5-0). VanLangevelde had three saves on the day.

Michigan Tech returns to action on Saturday, facing St. Cloud State at 1 p.m.

