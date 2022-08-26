MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County

BOHEMIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Calumet Post is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Ontonagon County Friday.

At about 3:45 a.m. Friday Aug. 26, troopers from the Calumet Post were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.

Once on scene, troopers located a deceased male in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing at this time and the cause of the crash is unknown.

The name of the subject will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Troopers from the Calumet Post were assisted by MSP Wakefield, Sonco Ambulance, Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as fire departments from Greenland and Ontonagon Village.

