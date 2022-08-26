MPD arrests man for allegedly vandalizing senior center, using bicycle in assault

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officers arrived on the scene Friday morning after being dispatched to the area of the Marquette Senior Center.

At about 1:00 a.m. on Aug. 26, police located 28-year-old Marquette resident, Brett Thomas Oday, leaving the senior center with injuries to his hands. Officers found three windows to the center had been damaged. After further investigation, the suspect was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property.

Officers later learned Oday may have also been involved in an assault, specifically that Oday reportedly assaulted a man on the 400 block of W. Washington St.

Police said the man was sitting in his truck when Oday broke a window out of the vehicle with his bicycle. The victim said he was pulled from the truck and assaulted further by Oday, who continued using the bicycle to hit him.

The victim sustained injuries to his head at the time of the incident and was treated at the Upper Peninsula Health System Emergency Department for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brett Oday charged for Felonious Assault, in addition to the original charge of Malicious Destruction of Property. He is currently lodged at the Marquette County Jail. An arraignment date on the felony charges has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.