Mather Elementary students raise funds for new playground

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Lilly, Aubree, Melody and Alex are about to enter the first grade at Mather Elementary School in Munising.

Despite their young ages, they’ve got big plans to help their school. They held a lemonade stand on Friday to raise funds for a new playground.

“We’re always excited, all of us kids are always excited and our lemonade is great,” Student Melody Bougie said.

Munising Middle-High School Principal Nicole Lasak is on the playground committee. She said the wooden structure is 27 years old and is very ready for an update.

“The wood is starting to rot, there are lots of slivers and the rubber materials such as tires have degraded over time,” Lasak said.

Wood is no longer allowed as a building material for playgrounds, making it even more important to replace soon.

“The hope is that we can tear this structure out in June or July of next summer and put in the new structure in August of next summer,” Lasak said.

Lasak said the new playground is estimated to cost around $300,000 – half of which the school board decided will be included in the budget. That leaves $150,000 to raise.

Lasak said she’s excited to see students getting involved.

“It’s a great community builder to get everyone involved. we’ve approached a lot of businesses and municipalities and now we’re getting students as young as 5 and 6,” Lasak said.

The new playground will include sensory materials, a merry-go-round and wheelchair accessibility. The students told us how they will feel once they see a new playground at school.

“Happy, we will feel really happy,” Bougie said.

