Man gets deferred probation in sexual assault of 13-year-old girl: ‘He’s sorry this happened’

Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved...
Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges and a judge has approved his request for deferred probation.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A 20-year-old Texas man has been placed on felony deferred probation after pleading guilty in a sexual assault case that involved a 13-year-old girl.

KWTX reports Tevion Tyreek Mack pleaded guilty in June to sexual assault charges after Waco police arrested him in February 2020 on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

On Friday, State District Judge Thomas West approved Mack’s request for deferred probation during a brief sentencing hearing.

Officials said West placed Mack on deferred probation for 10 years, fined him $1,000 and ordered him to work 120 days on a county work program as a condition of his probation.

Court documents stated the 13-year-old girl told police she had sex with Mack about 17 times. Officials said the 20-year-old was found in the girl’s home without her parents’ consent.

“He’s sorry this happened,” said Jason Darling, Mack’s attorney. “He’s happy the judge gave him the opportunity to make amends on probation and he apologizes to the victim.”

According to legal advisors, in deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes the terms and conditions of probation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

The Copper Country Community Arts Center is displaying Copper Country-focused art from their...
Copper Country Community Art Center displays art in downtown Hancock
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival began the first of its two-day festivities today, with...
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival kicks off its two-day musical festivities
Dan Perkins Construction Company granted and installed a 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal...
Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation
This image from police-worn body cam video and contained in the statement of facts supporting...
Pa. man who attacked police on Jan. 6 gets 46-month sentence