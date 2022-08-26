At least 12 injured on Six Flags roller coaster

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.
The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.(WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) – At least a dozen people were hurt on a Six Flags roller coaster in New Jersey Thursday night.

Ambulances responded to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey after several riders complained of back injuries.

The ride apparently malfunctioned around 7:30 p.m., just before the park closed at 8 p.m.

According to the park’s website, El Toro is one of the fastest and tallest wooden roller coasters in the world.

With an initial drop of 176 feet, the coaster reportedly reaches speeds of 70 mph.

There’s no word yet on what caused the issue, but according to police, the injuries were minor.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

A boat capsized in Lake Superior due to poor conditions.
Iowa man dead as boat capsizes near Marble Point, Wisconsin
Jozie Horrocks, Nila Fogaroli, and Liliana Fogaroli pose with their award-winning fish.
South Shore Fishing Association holds Women’s and Children’s fishing tournament
National Women's Equality Day
League of Women Voters celebrates National Women’s Equality Day
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building during an...
Nuclear treaty conference near end with Ukraine in spotlight
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity celebrating 30 years with party at Lakenenland