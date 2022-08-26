League of Women Voters celebrates National Women’s Equality Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - August 26 is Women’s Equality Day. It marks the day in 1920 when the 19th amendment, enshrining the right of women to vote in the United States Constitution, was passed by one vote in the Tennessee State House.

It was officially recognized as Women’s Equality Day in 1973 by the U.S. Congress. Members of the League of Women Voters say they work to make sure people realize the importance of staying informed and voting.

“Part of the League’s message is that democracy is a verb,” said Pri Burnham, League of Women Voters voters services vice president. “You have to go out and do it, you can’t take it for granted, so we urge everybody, regardless of party, regardless of partisan politics to vote and to be informed.”

The League of Women Voters is planning a voting-themed event in October, but details haven’t been finalized yet.

