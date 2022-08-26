Iowa man dead as boat capsizes near Marble Point, Wisconsin

IRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WLUC) - An Iowa man is dead after his boat capsized in Lake Superior.

According to the Iron County, WI Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatch was alerted to an incident involving a capsized boat on the shores of Lake Superior.

At about 8:54 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call from a male reporting he and another man were boating on Lake Superior when their boat capsized near Saxon Harbor. At the time of the call, the man reported his friend to be non-responsive.

Dispatchers were able to get a location from the 911 data that placed the caller in the area of Marble Point. Deputies immediately responded, along with EMS, and the Coast Guard was contacted.

All parties were initially staged at Saxon Harbor, where they located the man’s vehicle and boat trailer. Dispatchers working aside local boat owners with knowledge of the area were able to find the exact incident location. However, due to the lake conditions, they were unable to get to shore and returned to the harbor. The Coast Guard was also unable to get to the shore.

Sheriff’s Office personnel and Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission (GLIFWIC) wardens were later able to access the scene from the Graveyard Creek area by following the shoreline west on foot. Efforts were slowed due to the difficult terrain on the shoreline combined with the increasing waves of the lake.

Upon arrival on the scene, it was determined that one male was deceased. The reporting party was exhausted but unhurt. While one deputy stayed with the deceased, the survivor was slowly walked out to a secondary staging area on the shore and later taken out by UTV. He declined medical attention.

Michael Menke, 64, from Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Diane Simonich.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office in the removal efforts from the scene were personnel and equipment from GLIFWIC, Gogebic County Search and Rescue, and the Iron County Forestry. The recovery was completed at approximately 4:10 p.m.

