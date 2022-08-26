Habitat for Humanity celebrating 30 years with party at Lakenenland

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party.

It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years, Habitat has touched many lives and Executive Director Deanna Johnson says all are invited to celebrate.

“I really just want to tell everybody that if you have a heart for habitat, you have been touched by Habitat,” Johnson said. “If you’ve touched Habitat, please come and celebrate with us. We’re so excited to be celebrating 30 years,”

The 30th-anniversary party goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lakenenland. Earlier this summer, they broke ground on their 109th home in Marquette County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.