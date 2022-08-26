Habitat for Humanity celebrating 30 years with party at Lakenenland

Marquette County Habitat for Humanity
Marquette County Habitat for Humanity(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Habitat For Humanity is celebrating a big anniversary this weekend. They’ve invited all the families and volunteers who’ve helped build homes for those in need over the years to the party.

It’s this Sunday, August 28th, out at Lakenenland. Over the years, Habitat has touched many lives and Executive Director Deanna Johnson says all are invited to celebrate.

“I really just want to tell everybody that if you have a heart for habitat, you have been touched by Habitat,” Johnson said. “If you’ve touched Habitat, please come and celebrate with us. We’re so excited to be celebrating 30 years,”

The 30th-anniversary party goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lakenenland. Earlier this summer, they broke ground on their 109th home in Marquette County.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

National Women's Equality Day
League of Women Voters celebrates National Women’s Equality Day
North Dickinson County School kicks off 2022 school year
Resource fair prepares Marquette families for the school year
People working with their horses at the U.P. State Fairgrounds.
Great Lakes Equine Association presents the Championship Show
The investigation is ongoing at this time and the cause of the crash is unknown.
MSP investigates fatal single-vehicle crash in Ontonagon County