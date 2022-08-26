Great Lakes Equine Association presents the Championship Show

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Horse lovers are in Escanaba this weekend for the Great Lakes Equine Association (GLEA) Championship Show.

The events began Friday afternoon with miniature horses, followed by a speed show. On Saturday, there will be all Western and English classes. The show ends on Sunday with western classes.

The organization’s president says this event showcases what everyone has been working on all year.

“This is our championship show. It’s held at the end of the year and it’s an opportunity for everybody who has been showing throughout the year to come and try for a neck ribbon or a saddle. We have a Superior Horse event in which the winner of that can win a saddle,” said Sue Asplund, president of GLEA.

Asplund also says she enjoys seeing the kids getting involved.

