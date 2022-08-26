Copper Country Community Art Center displays art in downtown Hancock

The displayed artwork are reproductions of Copper Country-focused art pieces from the art center’s permanent collection.
The Copper Country Community Arts Center is displaying Copper Country-focused art from their...
The Copper Country Community Arts Center is displaying Copper Country-focused art from their collection in downtown Houghton.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) has placed public art displays in Hancock’s downtown area.

Each is a reproduction of art from the art center’s permanent collection. The eight pieces were created by artists from the Copper Country and those who stayed in the area for a time.

“We have 50 pieces in our permanent collection,” said CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “But we selected eight for this project. We wanted to choose artists that were here long ago and are really important to the community, and living artists as well.”

They range from a painting of Hancock’s Tezcuco Street by Georgi Tsenov to “Bear and Stars” by Joyce Koskenmaki located on Quincy Green. There is also a set of three of them near the sidewalk running alongside South Lincoln Drive.

The City of Hancock sponsored the project after the success of the inside/out project that featured reproductions of artwork from the Detroit Institute of Arts in 2020.

“The city and the art center got so much positive response from that, that we thought why not show pieces from our permanent collection,” continued Cote. “And I think it tells a little bit more about the community, it’s still a lesson in art history, but it’s all about this place.”

The displays are planned to remain on display until mid-October.

For more information on the project and for a map of the locations of the art pieces, click here.

