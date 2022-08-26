Conservation dog sniffs out bees’ nests

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. conservation group showed off its services Thursday.

Conservation Dogs Collective trains dogs to find endangered and invasive species. The group demonstrated how its finder dog, Bronty, sniffs out bees’ nests to keep them safe. Bronty’s eagerness to work, paired with his odor-finding expertise, enables him to conduct efficient searches in a matter of minutes that would take humans hours to complete.

Organizers say people were excited to learn about the program.

“The general public is really excited to hear about this,” said Elise Desjarlais, Lake to Lake Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (L2L CISMA) coordinator. “Hopefully the friendly face of a really cute pup is really exciting for people today.”

The demonstration was part of L2L CISMA’s annual event to update the public on its work this year. The group is a multi-agency and multi-community partnership created in 2008. It aims to provide long-term protection to native habitats by reducing the threat from non-native and invasive species. It does so by educating the public, surveying and researching invasions, planting native species, and by providing on-the-ground invasive plant removal techniques.

