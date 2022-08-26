Bay Cliff Health Camp receives roof donation

BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer camps for kids are winding down.

But, one Marquette County camp got a generous upgrade to one of its buildings in preparation for what’s to come next summer.

Bay Cliff Health Camp received a brand new, 2,100 square foot, standing seam metal roof.

After tearing down the old roof Thursday and installing an ice and water membrane on the new roof panels, the 14-person crew finished installing the new roof Friday afternoon.

“It was a place where we could really open up and let our crews go to work and they rocked it,” Perkins said. “Here it is, 1:00 p.m., and they put on 2,100 square feet of standing seam roof in a matter of four-and-a-half hours.”

Dan Perkins Construction donated the roof to Bay Cliff Health Camp free of charge. Perkins explained that he wanted to give back to the camp that holds a special place in his heart.

“Bay Cliff is one of the great institutions of the Upper Peninsula, serving 175 handicapped children every summer,” Perkins said. “It has always been one of my favorite non-profit organizations. You can’t come here and get to know these kids without feeling a tremendous amount of emotion.”

Perkins added that this isn’t the only roof his company has donated. In fact, it has been giving roofs to many other groups for 25 years.

“We have many donated roofs for parks, schools and more,” Perkins noted. “We just recently took to making a lottery of it because many organizations have asked us for a donation.”

Perkins said that his construction company aims to donate a roof to a new group every year. He believes everyone should aim to give back to their community, even if it is just a small gesture.

“As I get older, I realize how important it is to give back to your community,” Perkins said. “I encourage everybody to be a philanthropist, choose an organization that means something to you and give what you can.”

Bay Cliff’s summer therapy camp is over for the year after its first summer in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Now, a camp facility has a new roof for all the camps to come in summer 2023.

