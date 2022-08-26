Back to School with NMU’s Bookstore

Get ready for a new semester at Barnes and Noble at NMU
Show your Wildcat spirit with apparel from NMU's bookstore.
Show your Wildcat spirit with apparel from NMU's bookstore.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for books, school supplies, or more Wildcat swag?

Barnes and Noble at Northern Michigan University is ready for the influx of students that come with a new semester.

The bookstore has no trouble keeping up with the latest trends and styles.

Find out what new items are at NMU's bookstore.

The bookstore is open to the public and can be found on the lower level of the Northern Center.

Bookstore hours are 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday, 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Higher Love Cannabis
Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Project Lifesaver helps locate missing person in Houghton County

Latest News

Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Sawyer International Airport to get $2.7M to repair hangar
Student Debt Graphic
AG Nessel: Beware of scammers taking advantage of Federal Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
Richmond Township celebrates momentous occasion
Richmond Township welcomes you for sesquicentennial celebration
(Bay College logo)
Bay College signs computer networking agreement with LSSU