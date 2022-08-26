Back to School with NMU’s Bookstore

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Looking for books, school supplies, or more Wildcat swag?

Barnes and Noble at Northern Michigan University is ready for the influx of students that come with a new semester.

The bookstore has no trouble keeping up with the latest trends and styles.

Find out what new items are at NMU's bookstore.

The bookstore is open to the public and can be found on the lower level of the Northern Center.

Bookstore hours are 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday, 11:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

