The 71st Houghton County Fair returns to Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Fair has returned to the county fairgrounds for its 71st year.

Food stands, games, and more attractions are spread out across the grounds in Hancock. Attendees were eager to get inside as the gates opened for it’s first day on Thursday.

“It’s kinda just the last hurrah before of the area for the season,” said Fair Board Vice President Richard Freeman. “A lot of people use this as their last little mini vacation.”

This year’s county fair is also one of its most sponsored, with around 60 sponsors pitching in, including Somero Enterprises, Inc. and Farm Bureau Insurance.

While there are some familiar ride attractions, such as a Ferris wheel and a pendulum ride, there are also some additions.

“We always get asked what’s the new ride attraction, so we have one called Downdraft,” continued Freeman. “So the ride starts like an octopus arm with lighters in certain chairs, and the ride goes up to 37 feet and drops 30 feet without you knowing when or where its going to drop.”

There are also new food offerings this year, like Sattlers Concessions’ bourbon chicken stand.

“We sell bourbon chicken on a stick with homemade bourbon sauce, made in-house every day,” said Sattlers Concessions General Manager Paul Ackels. “We were down at the state fair and some of my friends asked me, ‘You guys should try to get into the Houghton Fair, I think you’d do well and everyone would like it.’ So I called up here, and here we are.”

Whether it’s a ride, food, or the fair’s events, everyone has something to look forward to.

“I probably want to do Top Gun ride when I’m older.” said County Fair Attendee Madyson Evans. “And I probably want to go on the Zipper ride the most.”

The fair will run throughout this weekend, ending on Sunday evening at 5 o’clock.

Daily admission for adults is $7 every day except Saturday, when it’s $10. For kids seven to 15 years old, it’s $5 every day. Children six and younger are free.

