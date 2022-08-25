Walkers gather at Christ the King Lutheran Church to raise mental health awareness

WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Miles for the Mind held a mental health awareness walk at Christ the King Lutheran Church in West Ishpeming Wednesday.

Participants gathered around 6:00 p.m. to begin their one mile loop.

Miles for the Mind started as a Facebook group toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group now has over 1,000 members and organizers said they expected 200 people to come out Wednesday night.

“I feel that the more we come together as a community to talk about mental health and kind of normalize it, that may inspire someone out there who’s struggling to seek the help that they need,” said Miles for the Mind founder Tonya Allen.

This was the third annual walk for Miles for the Mind.

Prizes donated by local businesses were handed out after the walk.

