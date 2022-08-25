UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing

Check out the programs for kids under 18.
Check out some of the programs offered by the UP Children's Museum.
Check out some of the programs offered by the UP Children's Museum.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming.

Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program.

Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again.

The UP Children's Museum is ready to offer after school programs.

You can check out the full list of youth programs at www.upchildrensmuseum.org.

