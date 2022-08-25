UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing
Check out the programs for kids under 18.
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming.
Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program.
Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again.
You can check out the full list of youth programs at www.upchildrensmuseum.org.
