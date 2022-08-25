UP Children’s Museum youth programs coming back in full swing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is seeing more regularity in its youth programming.

Jim Edwards lays out what’s being offered and goes into greater detail about the 8-18 Media program.

Check out some of the programs offered by the UP Children's Museum.

Edwards explains how the museum is getting into full swing again.

The UP Children's Museum is ready to offer after school programs.

You can check out the full list of youth programs at www.upchildrensmuseum.org.

