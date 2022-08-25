Sunny Friday with rain on the weekend

This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the rain moves out of the region some places could see some foggy skies for tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday will be mostly clear with seasonal temperatures in the 70s, with temperatures rising Saturday and Sunday into the 80s. Rain chances begin Saturday evening into Sunday with that rain lingering throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. While most is looking to be light to moderate rain some areas could experience isolated heavy rain.

Friday: Mostly sunny; seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to High 70s inland; Low to Mid 70s near lake

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers in the west in the afternoon and evening; warmer air

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering rain with scattered t-storms possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few showers early in the day

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need, without the universal free lunch...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

Latest News

showers
Showers linger in some areas
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/24/2022
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 08/24/2022
Slow-moving system brings rounds of soaking rain to the U.P. before diminishing late Thursday.
Bouts of pouring rain before gradual clearing Thursday
showers
Thunderstorms to develop later today