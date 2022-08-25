Sunny Friday with rain on the weekend

As the rain moves out of the region some places could see some foggy skies for tonight and tomorrow morning. Friday will be mostly clear with seasonal temperatures in the 70s, with temperatures rising Saturday and Sunday into the 80s. Rain chances begin Saturday evening into Sunday with that rain lingering throughout the rest of the weekend and into next week. While most is looking to be light to moderate rain some areas could experience isolated heavy rain.

Friday: Mostly sunny; seasonal temps

>Highs: Mid to High 70s inland; Low to Mid 70s near lake

Saturday: Partly cloudy with showers in the west in the afternoon and evening; warmer air

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain and thunderstorms throughout the day

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; lingering rain with scattered t-storms possible

>Highs: High 70s to Low 80s

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few showers early in the day

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.