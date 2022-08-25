Showers linger in some areas
Showers and thundershowers will gradually clear during the day from west to east as a system tracks south of the area. There will likely be some pockets of moderate to heavy rain, which could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas. Otherwise, be on the lookout for patchy fog during the morning. High pressure moves in tomorrow through Saturday so we’ll enjoy a couple of dry and warmer days. Another slow-moving system is expected to bring a few bouts of showers and storms Sunday through early next week.
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the central and east
>Highs: Low 60s north, mid to upper 60s elsewhere
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low to mid-70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west and warmer
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few showers early in the day
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
