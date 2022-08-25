Showers linger in some areas

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Showers and thundershowers will gradually clear during the day from west to east as a system tracks south of the area. There will likely be some pockets of moderate to heavy rain, which could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas. Otherwise, be on the lookout for patchy fog during the morning. High pressure moves in tomorrow through Saturday so we’ll enjoy a couple of dry and warmer days. Another slow-moving system is expected to bring a few bouts of showers and storms Sunday through early next week.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the central and east

>Highs: Low 60s north, mid to upper 60s elsewhere

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low to mid-70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the west and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few showers early in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

