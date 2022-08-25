Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as a fenced-in growing operation, distribution facility and headquarters.

“I’m 100 percent genuine when I say that I care about people and I care about health and wellness so It’s very important to me that we have our best face forward in Marquette and that we don’t offend people and that we do what’s best for the community,” said Joni Moore, OI Processing LLC president.

Final approval of the proposed plan must still go before the Township Board. Moore is hopeful they can begin the growing operation next spring. It’s anticipated the facility would bring about 30 new jobs to the area.

