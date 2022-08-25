Plans for marijuana distribution and growing facility in Marquette Township take shape

Higher Love Cannabis
Higher Love Cannabis(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township’s Planning Commission approved special use permits for a new marijuana distribution and growing facility. Ottawa Innovations LLC and the Higher Love Corporation have moved into the building located behind Target in Marquette Township. They plan to use the site as a fenced-in growing operation, distribution facility and headquarters.

“I’m 100 percent genuine when I say that I care about people and I care about health and wellness so It’s very important to me that we have our best face forward in Marquette and that we don’t offend people and that we do what’s best for the community,” said Joni Moore, OI Processing LLC president.

Final approval of the proposed plan must still go before the Township Board. Moore is hopeful they can begin the growing operation next spring. It’s anticipated the facility would bring about 30 new jobs to the area.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30

Latest News

TV6's Grace Blair shows us how Bay College welcomed students back to class for the 2022-23...
Bay College prepares for student growth
TV6's Cameron Chinn shows us why Munising Public Schools and Negaunee Public Schools are hiring...
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
The Sons of the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden raised over $15,000 to help fund the UP...
Lake Linden Sons of the American Legion donate over $15,000 for Honor Flights
A study on alcohol consumption and its correlation with cancer risk, California potentially...
TV6 First Look at the Web - 08/24/2022