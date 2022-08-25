New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is looking to add a beautification project to the city and is looking for help to earn a grant.

The DDA has been working with the Dickinson Area Community Foundation (DACF) for more than two years to work on a new beautification project.

After the popularity of the mural project, the DDA looks to add bistro lights and a public sky installation. The addition will be on Ludington Street, and the alley behind the First National Bank and Trust, between Carlos’ Cantina.

“I think public art is super important for a community. It does more than just beautify the space, it brings the community together and serve a bigger purpose,” said Mindy Meyers, Iron Mountain DDA program director.

The project will be completed by October. To help offset the cost, Meyers applied for a $500 Michigan Bridge Builders Neighborhood grant.

The Iron Mountain DDA advanced to the public voting section, competing against entries across the state. A link to vote for the project can be found on the DDA’s Facebook page. Votes can be cast once per day.

