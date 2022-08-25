Missing Houghton County individual found

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On August 23, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing 20 year old Hancock Township person.

That individual was enrolled in the Project Lifesaver program. When deputies arrived they began tracking the signal from Project Lifesaver, and located the individual in just under a half an hour in hilly, wooded terrain.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the search by the Michigan DNR/Conservation Office, Michigan State Police Calumet post, and Station 80.

