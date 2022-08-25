Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A review written by a customer at the Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery has gained much public attention.

A critique not about the waiter’s service, but rather their appearance. Iron Bay defended its employees on social media and reminded customers to respect their staff. Manager Andrew Hillary said rude and impatient behavior has become a norm among customers at food establishments, especially with an increase in people dining out again.

“The last couple of years there have been different volumes of people and staffing has been kind of a challenge and so in some ways, it feels like it’s back to how it always was,” Hillary said.

Hillary added customers most frequently have issues with long wait times.

“We’re right next to the lake and right next to the park so we get huge waves of people that will come in and suddenly it’s an hour or two to wait.”

Third Coast Pizzeria agreed, saying the most common problem is impatience.

“We’re limited as a city in what we can handle and do and some of these people coming in from other areas expect immediate service,” said Owner Bryan French.

“We’ve had a couple of our 15-year-old hosts be harassed by guests for having to wait 20 to 30 minutes for a seat. They don’t understand why a section is closed if you’re short-staffed.” He believes there is a reason behind the bad manners.

“I just think everybody has a feeling of entitlement nowadays.”

Both restaurants have advice for potential customers.

“I just want everyone to know we’re trying as hard we can to provide the best service we can,” French said.

“Just be patient with people. I mean we’re not machines, we get tired and cranky too so just being patient with people as they do their jobs,” Hillary said.

