Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lost Creek is a senior independent living community in Marquette Township that is soon ending its door-to-door trash pickup.

Lorraine Leidholdt has lived at Lost Creek for six years. The resident says when she got the notice the property was looking to stop the pickup service, she started a petition.

“We want this policy changed, we want to keep curbside pickup for our safety and wellbeing,” Leidholdt said. “This is not an easy thing like disconnecting or getting rid of our TV service. This is our health, this is our safety.”

Leidholdt says the new trash policy could mean some residents would have to walk a long way to the dumpster in inclement weather.

“The biggest fear for older people is falling because typically if you fall you can’t get up or you get injured to the point where your independence is gone,” Leidholdt said.

KMG Prestige Regional Property Manager Kelly Beach says the curbside trash pickup is ending to cut costs.

“We have had to make a very difficult decision to discontinue this door to dumpster service so that we can continue to place our resources into capital needs for this aging community,” Beach said.

She says the curbside trash pickup costs an average of $16,000 a year. Beach says that money can now be used to update and maintain the community.

“We truly hope that in the future that we will have the additional time and resources to be able to put into upkeep and to our beautiful community,” Beach said.

Beach wants residents to know, that they can call 211 to request continued help with getting rid of their trash from area United Way partners.

Both Beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new policy. It takes effect on Sept. 1.

