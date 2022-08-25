Lost Creek residents upset over new trash policy

Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new...
Both beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new policy.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lost Creek is a senior independent living community in Marquette Township that is soon ending its door-to-door trash pickup.

Lorraine Leidholdt has lived at Lost Creek for six years. The resident says when she got the notice the property was looking to stop the pickup service, she started a petition.

“We want this policy changed, we want to keep curbside pickup for our safety and wellbeing,” Leidholdt said. “This is not an easy thing like disconnecting or getting rid of our TV service. This is our health, this is our safety.”

Leidholdt says the new trash policy could mean some residents would have to walk a long way to the dumpster in inclement weather.

“The biggest fear for older people is falling because typically if you fall you can’t get up or you get injured to the point where your independence is gone,” Leidholdt said.

KMG Prestige Regional Property Manager Kelly Beach says the curbside trash pickup is ending to cut costs.

“We have had to make a very difficult decision to discontinue this door to dumpster service so that we can continue to place our resources into capital needs for this aging community,” Beach said.

She says the curbside trash pickup costs an average of $16,000 a year. Beach says that money can now be used to update and maintain the community.

“We truly hope that in the future that we will have the additional time and resources to be able to put into upkeep and to our beautiful community,” Beach said.

Beach wants residents to know, that they can call 211 to request continued help with getting rid of their trash from area United Way partners.

Both Beach and Leidholdt hope residents and management can find some common ground over the new policy. It takes effect on Sept. 1.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need, without the universal free lunch...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

Latest News

The free event is put on by the Finlandia Foundation National Lake Superior Chapter.
Annual ‘Finn Fun Day’ to bring day full of Finnish culture
A first place ribbon from the Florence County Fair
Florence County Fair opens Friday for 118th year
The courtyard is flagged off, but should be accessible to the public again soon.
Dickinson County Library’s courtyard under renovation
TV6's Cody Boyer and Jesse Wiederhold talk about Thursday's trending topics
TV6 First Look at the Web (08/25/2022)