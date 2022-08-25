Iron River hospital receives national recognition for diabetes management

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics was awarded the prestigious American Diabetes Association (ADA) Education Recognition Certificate for quality diabetes management education programs.

“Diabetes care has come full circle in the last few years with monitoring and medication management,” said Suzanna Severson, registered dietitian at Aspirus Health. “We are thrilled to provide patients with these options at Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics.”

According to the ADA, there are 34.2 million Americans living with diabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, the ADA reports that 7.3 million people are unaware they have diabetes.

Severson adds, “It is vital in a rural area, we are able to maintain high standards of care which assures our patients we are providing high quality, comprehensive care with up-to-date clinical resources.”

Visit aspirus.org/diabetes-care for more information about diabetes care, Aspirus’ Diabetes Education Center, diabetes self-management group classes, one-on-one appointments, nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.

