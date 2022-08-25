Iron River hospital receives national recognition for diabetes management

Aspirus Ironwood receives national recognition for diabetes management
Aspirus Ironwood receives national recognition for diabetes management(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics was awarded the prestigious American Diabetes Association (ADA) Education Recognition Certificate for quality diabetes management education programs.

“Diabetes care has come full circle in the last few years with monitoring and medication management,” said Suzanna Severson, registered dietitian at Aspirus Health. “We are thrilled to provide patients with these options at Aspirus Iron River Hospital and Clinics.”

According to the ADA, there are 34.2 million Americans living with diabetes. While an estimated 26.8 million have been diagnosed, the ADA reports that 7.3 million people are unaware they have diabetes.

Severson adds, “It is vital in a rural area, we are able to maintain high standards of care which assures our patients we are providing high quality, comprehensive care with up-to-date clinical resources.”

Visit aspirus.org/diabetes-care for more information about diabetes care, Aspirus’ Diabetes Education Center, diabetes self-management group classes, one-on-one appointments, nutrition counseling, and monthly support groups.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property

Latest News

Dodd said they are in the early stages of the investigation and are encouraging veterinarians...
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
Resource fair prepares Marquette families for the school year
Bay College faculty and staff looking at everyone's greenhouse.
Bay College faculty and staff prepare for student growth
CAP Aircraft in Newberry
Civil Air Patrol trained for search and rescue, and disaster relief in Upper Peninsula