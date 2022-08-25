InvestUP CEO Marty Fittante earns Bay College’s Distinguished Alumni Award

Bay College's Distinguished Alumnus 2022 Marty Fittante
Bay College's Distinguished Alumnus 2022 Marty Fittante(Bay College)
By MK DiVirgilio
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College has officially announced its Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for 2022.

This year’s award will go to Marty Fittante, the former chief of staff for state Sen. Tom Casperson and the current CEO of InvestUP.

“It’s humbling – it’s a very kind honor, but the overriding sentiment is that it’s humbling. Reflecting back on the other students who have been named Alumni of the Year, it’s incredible to be among those individuals,” Fittante said in a press release.

An Escanaba native, Fittante attended Bay between 1984 and 1986. After earning his Juris Doctor degree and other credentials downstate, he returned to Escanaba and practiced law for 12 years. Fittante then went on to serve as Casperson’s chief of staff for almost the entirety of Casperson’s political career. In the fall of 2018, he accepted the CEO position at InvestUP, a regional economic organization whose mission is to drive prosperity across the Upper Peninsula through strategic growth initiatives.

“Bay College’s Alumni Association is pleased to honor Marty as the 2022 Alumnus of the Year. His qualifications and outstanding leadership skills made him the perfect candidate, and Bay College is excited to have him as a guest speaker at next year’s Commencement,” Advancement Services Manager Vicki DeGrand said.

Bay’s Distinguished Alumni Award was established in 1999 by the Alumni Association to annually recognize an outstanding graduate who has contributed to their career, the community, and the college. The award selection process focuses on the following criteria: Education, Leadership, Service to the College and/or Community, Honors and Awards, and Distinction in the Nominee’s Career Field. Previous award recipients include Susan Cobb (2021), Holly Way (2020), and Patrick Johnson (2019).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Experts fear students won’t get the nutrition they need, without the universal free lunch...
Schools respond to end of nationwide free meal program

Latest News

An abstract painting by Ginnie Cappaert.
Bonifas Arts Center prepares for abstract art show
Marquette restaurants
Marquette restaurants remind customers to be kind following customer review
Photo courtesy: Photo by NPS - Jim Peaco. Wolf #3 leaving her crate on Oct.2.
Isle Royale wolf population surges after nearly dying off
One of the project locations will be Ludington Street, one of the busiest downtown corridors in...
New beautification project coming to Iron Mountain