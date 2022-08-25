Houghton’s Dial Help group is returning programs

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In a recent release of it’s quarterly report, Dial Help says they will be bringing back some programs after being suspended due to the pandemic.

One program that will be resuming is their substance use disorder outpatient counseling. The organization also says since the debut of the new crisis line 9-8-8 this summer that they are no longer in the National Suicide Lifeline Network. However they do still offer their Safety Net program which offers follow up assistance to people looking for counseling services.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Whitmer speaks at the State Emergency Operations Center on May 4, 2020 (State of Michigan...
Gov. Whitmer urges UP residents to apply for Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30
Update from State Veterinarian on ‘Parvo-like illness’ in Northern Michigan dogs
Michigan State Police
Missing Houghton County man found
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
702 Lakeshore Boulevard Marquette
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property

Latest News

Feeding America stopping in Luce County
Houghton County Sheriff Department.
Missing Houghton County individual found
Miles for the Mind
Walkers gather at Christ the King Lutheran Church to raise mental health awareness
Miles for the Mind
Miles for the Mind